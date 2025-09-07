Sunday, 7 September 2025

One seriously hurt at rural Canterbury property

    1. News
    2. National

    File photo: ODT
    File photo: ODT
    Hato Hone St John Ambulance says a person has been airlifted to hospital, after being seriously injured in a rural area north of Christchurch.

    Ambulance officers were called to a property on Waikuku Beach Road, at the beachside community of Waikuku Beach, just before 1.30pm today.

    "Our crews assessed and treated one patient, who was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition."

    More information was not immediately available.

    RNZ