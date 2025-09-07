One seriously hurt at rural Canterbury property

File photo: ODT

Hato Hone St John Ambulance says a person has been airlifted to hospital, after being seriously injured in a rural area north of Christchurch.

Ambulance officers were called to a property on Waikuku Beach Road, at the beachside community of Waikuku Beach, just before 1.30pm today.

"Our crews assessed and treated one patient, who was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition."

More information was not immediately available.