One seriously hurt at rural Canterbury property

Hato Hone St John Ambulance says a person has been airlifted to hospital, after being seriously injured in a rural area north of Christchurch.
Ambulance officers were called to a property on Waikuku Beach Road, at the beachside community of Waikuku Beach, just before 1.30pm today.
"Our crews assessed and treated one patient, who was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition."
More information was not immediately available.