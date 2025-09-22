Luxon remains tight-lipped on recognising Palestinian state

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is staying tight-lipped on whether New Zealand will follow its allies in recognising a Palestinian state this week.

Australia, the UK and Canada have now all formerly recognised a Palestinian state in a move borne out of frustration over the Gaza war.

Other nations, including France, are expected to follow suit this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the move.

New Zealand has held off making any moves to date, with Cabinet instead opting to go through a weeks-long consultation and deliberation process before announcing its decision at UNGA.

But Foreign Minister Winston Peters is on his way to the UN General Assembly in New York, where he will soon announce New Zealand's position.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told RNZ New Zealand's leaders had spoken to other global leaders about their decisions, and that recognising a Palestinian state was a matter of when not if.

"Well we think a two-state solution is the only way forward, we felt that since 1947, that's why we keep saying it's a question of when not if," he said.

"But the major issue, lets be clear about it, is irrespective of state recognition, what's going to change on the ground tomorrow and that is actually Hamas releasing hostages, Israel allowing humanitarian aid, complying with the international law of protecting civilians and an immediate ceasefire.

"And extremist conversations on all sides of that is not helpful."

He said he wasn't worried about the US reaction if we were to recognise Palestine.

"We are making our own independent decision for us and the right decision for New Zealand," Luxon said.

When asked about recent comments from Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour in regards to Palestine, Luxon said he had spoken to Seymour.

"The bottom line is Winston speaks to our government," Luxon said.

He did not say whether he thought Seymour spoke out of line.

It comes after Seymour was asked last week if he saw a need for the hostages to be released in order for New Zealand to recognise Palestine.

He replied: "I'm not going to recognise a state that's currently weaponising hostages, holding people for years on end in absolutely inhumane conditions. I mean, who would recognise that?"

Winston Peters scolded the Deputy Prime Minister for "talking out of his field".

"That's not the government's position. The government's position is articulated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. That's the agreed situation and for the second time someone is talking out of his field.

"A statement was made by someone who's got no authority to make it and that's why we're putting the record straight now," Peters said.

Seymour rejected that.

"I was asked...what ACT's position is and I think that's pretty clear... That's not exclusive from the fact that the government is going to come to a position."

Luxon told RNZ on the government would have the same stance on Palestine.

"Correct, we will have a government position on this issue."

Waikato University international relations expert Alexander Gillespie questioned why New Zealand's position was not yet public.

"I think you'll have to ask Mr Peters why he's delaying it because to my mind the information is out there," he told RNZ.

"We know who agrees with it and we know who doesn't agree with it, but politically the difficulty is that our good friends Australia, Canada and Britain have all moved forward together and we're not yet part of that scrum."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon maintained on Monday that New Zealand's decision is independent of other countries and coming to one is not a race.

Professor Gillespie, who has advised the government before, said if he was giving advice now it would be to stay in step with its allies.

"I think stick very close to Australia, Canada and Britain because these are traditional allies and they're speaking with very good sense but also ethically, it's the correct thing to do to recognise Palestine right now," he told RNZ.

"I think New Zealand will do the right thing, I'm a little concerned about the process we've got having to wait to see whether we're going to do the right thing but I'm confident that decision will be reached comprehensively" he said.