Minor changes to 'granny flat' legislation

A planned law change would allow home owners to build granny flats up to 70sq metres without the need for a building consent. Photo: Getty Images

A select committee report has called for minor amendments to the government's legislation allowing small homes like granny flats to be built without a consent.

The Building and Construction (Small Stand-alone Dwellings) Amendment Bill would allow for standalone dwellings of up to 70sq m to be built without a consent, so long as certain conditions are met.

They include that a simple design is compliant with the building code, construction is done by authorised professionals and councils are notified before and after the work.

The changes recommended by the Transport and Infrastructure Committee include that councils should be able to indicate if the proposed building location might be at risk of natural hazards, or worsen natural hazards - and if so, require a building consent.

Unconsented buildings should also not be allowed to have a mezzanine floor, the committee says, and people should be aware they may still need a consent for other things like earthworks.

The proposed changes were backed unanimously by all parties.

The bill is expected to pass by the end of the year.

It has been championed by Housing Minister Chris Bishop, who said it would provide families with more housing options - particularly for grandparents, people with disabilities, young adults and rural workers.