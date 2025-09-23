Mother found guilty in suitcase murder trial

Hakyung Lee at the High Court in Auckland. Photo: Lawrence Smith/ Stuff Pool

*Warning: This story mentions suicide and disturbing content

A mother accused of murdering her two children and hiding their bodies in suitcases has been found guilty.

The remains of Hakyung Lee's two children, aged eight and six, were found at an Auckland storage locker when a family bought the contents in an online auction in 2022.

Police believed the children were killed in July 2018.

Hakyung Lee represented herself in court, but not in person. The 45-year-old watched the trial unfold from a separate courtroom at the High Court in Auckland, aided by her interpreter.

Lee was assisted by two standby counsel who argued she was insane at the time of the killing, which was seven months after her husband died of cancer.

Lee's standby lawyer Lorraine Smith argued the death of her husband in 2017 had triggered a "deep descent" into mental illness which made her irrationally believe the only answer was to kill herself and her children.

The Crown's position was Lee understood what she was doing and knew it was wrong.

Crown Prosecutor Natalie Walker argued that Lee's actions following the deaths of her children were calculated.

Lee hid the childrens' remains, changed her name and moved to Korea.

"I suggest this shows her thinking rationally, even clinically, about taking her children's lives and then covering up her heinous crimes," Walker said while summing up the prosecution's argument.

Under the Crimes Act, a person is presumed sane until proven otherwise, and Walker argued the defence had failed to do so.

"It was a selfish act to free herself from the burden of parenting alone," Walker said.

"It was not the altruistic act of a mother who had lost her mind and believed it was the morally right thing to do, it was the opposite."

