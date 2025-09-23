Man arrested in alleged $68k credit card fraud

Photo: ODT files

Police have arrested a man in connection with more than 40 fraud-related offences totalling more than $68,000.

Waitematā East area prevention manager Acting Inspector Tim Williams said numerous credit card frauds were committed across New Zealand during 2024 and 2025.

"After a prolonged and complex investigation over nearly a year, our staff identified three people of interest."

He said a man and woman were recently charged in relation to these offences and since then, investigators had identified a third person they believed to be responsible.

Police went to a property in Auckland's Long Bay on Tuesday morning where a 34-year-old man was taken into custody.

"The total value of goods fraudulently obtained exceeded $68,000," Williams said.

"Police take fraud seriously and we will continue to hold offenders who participate in these activities to account."

Acting Inspector Williams said if anyone suspected they had been a victim of fraud they should contact their bank immediately.

"It's important to contact your bank first, then police, as soon as you realise you've been the victim of fraud to give us the best chance of catching the offender and helping you recover your losses."

Police have opposed the man's bail and he will appear in North Shore District Court on Wednesday facing 41 fraud related charges.

If you believe you are or have been the victim of fraud, contact police at 105.police.govt.nz , or call Police on 105 and report the matter.