Palmerston death: Victim died while restrained on bed

Police work at the scene of an unexplained death at a house on the corner of Mull and Birsa Sts, in Palmerston, last April. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A Palmerston man died while restrained on a bed at a house party but the cause of his death is unascertained, a coroner has found.

Christopher Francis Foster, 37, died at his home in Palmerston just after midnight on April 29, 2023.

Coroner Andrew Schirnack conducted an inquiry into the man's death, and his findings were released to the Otago Daily Times today.

Police investigations established that on the evening of April 28, 2023, Mr Foster was at home drinking with his partner when friends of his partner’s son arrived.

Later, Mr Foster became angry with two teenaged visitors and his partner found them in a dispute in a bedroom.

She tried to calm him down but he pushed her away.

The coroner heard allegations Mr Foster “hurt” and “threw” a young woman who was in the room at the time and related to a visitor who Mr Foster was upset with.

“Whether these allegations are accurate, there is some consensus on the evidence that Mr Foster was very activated and angry,” Mr Schirnack said.

“It appears that, in response to this, potentially out of fear and/or to protect the young woman, pinned Mr Foster to the bed.”

Before midnight, police were called and when they arrived found Mr Foster being restrained by two young men.

Officers handcuffed him, but one noticed he was unresponsive, had blue lips and there was a small amount of blood on the sheet where he was lying.

Resuscitation efforts were made but were unsuccessful.

Police considered laying charges after the death, but Crown law advised there was “insufficient evidence to charge any person in relation to this death”.

A view was reached that “the actions of the two males at the address at the time and the restraint applied whilst calling Police appear to be justified by self-defence and defence of another”.

A forensic pathologist noted Mr Foster suffered from asthma, which was poorly managed, and had received treatment from the hospital for his condition two days before his death.

The post-mortem showed the man had suffered multiple blunt force injuries and there was evidence he had potentially suffered an asthma attack.

The pathologist noted at least one witness recalled Mr Foster breathing “really loud” while being restrained.

He said “it is not possible to say with any confidence” that restraint contributed to the cause of death.

Post-mortem tests revealed Mr Foster had a moderately high alcohol level which was likely to have had an intoxicating effect.

The pathologist concluded the cause of the man’s death was unascertained, but could have been from natural causes.

Mr Schirnack agreed and found the cause of Mr Foster’s death was unascertained and did not make any formal comments or recommendations about the case.

