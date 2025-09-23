Police hope gear will help identify dead Christchurch man

This backpack was located with the body of a man found deceased on Horotane Valley Rd on Friday, September 19. Photo: Police

Police have released images of a backpack found with the unidentified man whose body was found in Christchurch on Friday.

The man in his 30s or 40s, who had a distinctive birthmark on his left forearm, was found dead on Horotane Valley Rd in Heathcote Valley about 4.30am.

The backpack found with his body contained a pair of gloves, a Powerade drawstring bag and a Blackburn bike tyre pump.

The death was not believed to be suspicious. But police are seeking the public’s help to identify the man.

Police hope someone will recognise the backpack. Photo: Police

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Detective Sergeant Chris Power said "unfortunately the man remains unidentified".

"We appreciate all those who have come forward with information so far and continue to follow lines of enquiry where they become available.

"Police are hoping that these images, paired with a description of the deceased, may be recognised by someone in the community.

"The man is thought to be in his 30s or 40s, with a distinctive birthmark on his left forearm.

"When located he was wearing a black long sleeve woollen jersey, black trousers and grey tramping boots."

If you have information that could help police identify the man, call 105 and quote file number 250919/7193, or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

Photo: Police

Photo: Police