Fire callout to student flat after stove left on

A Dunedin student flat hosting some midweek drinks ended up calling emergency services after a cardboard box was left on a stove.

Both police and fire crews were called to the Castle St flat at 1.30am today after a party-goer left a box on the stove, which had been left on, Sergeant Matt Lee said.

Nobody in the flat realised the stove was on.

The small fire was extinguished before firefighter arrival, and crews from Dunedin and Willowbank stayed to ventilate the smoke-logged property, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

There were no reported injuries or property damage.

