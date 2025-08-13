Fallen tree brings highway trip to crashing halt

Four people were involved in a car crash north of Dunedin after crossing paths with a fallen tree on the road.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the crash on the northern motorway (State Highway 1), north of Waitati, at 10.25pm last night.

A 49-year-old woman travelling south towards Dunedin, from Palmerston, had crashed into a fallen tree on the road.

Three passengers were with the woman in the vehicle but no-one was injured, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed they were notified of the crash but their services were not required.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz