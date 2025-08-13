'Big shake' rocks lower North Island

The lower east coast of the North Island has been rocked by a magnitude 4.8 earthquake this evening.

More than 5600 people have reported feeling the quake.

On Facebook, people have described it as a "big shake", with one saying their house rocked.

GeoNet said the "moderate" quake was located 20km south of Hastings, and was 30km deep. It struck at 5:53pm.

GeoNet said it was felt throughout the Hawke's Bay, Manawatu and parts of the Greater Wellington region.

It was followed by a magnitude 3.6 earthquake 30km south of Hastings at 6.25pm.

"While earthquakes can be unsettling, this is not out of the ordinary and always remember to drop, cover and hold in the event of a large earthquake," it said.