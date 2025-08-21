Gang warrant in place after Levin shootings

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham. Photo: RNZ

A Gang Conflict Warrant is now in place after a spate of shootings in Levin this week, police say.

Two people were seriously injured by gunshot wounds in separate incidents, and a house and shed were shot at in two other incidents.

Police believe those involved are from the same gang.

"We believe those involved are from the same gang and are therefore known to one another, so while that doesn't generally present a risk to the wider community, it does create very real concern," Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said.

"Our tactical patrols will be focused on enforcing the warrant, which enables them to search for, and seize, weapons in cars and locations where gang conflict is occurring.

"There have been four firearms incidents in as many days - neither police nor the community will tolerate such reckless violence."

Meanwhile, the community of Levin is anxious and on edge, Horowhenua District mayor Bernie Wanden said.

He understood the shootings were linked and gang-related, involving the disgruntled member of one gang.

"From what I understand [it's] an internal gang-related issue where someone is not happy with whatever is going on within their organisation."

Wanden said the repeated nature of the shootings was "very concerning".

"We are obviously anxious and uncertain about what is going on in our community, and hopefully it can get stopped and resolved as soon as possible."

No other shootings had happened overnight, but it had been a highly unsettling week, he said.

"We are generally a caring, supportive community and this sort of behaviour is totally unacceptable.

"We just wish it would stop so we can carry on our normal daily lives without having to worry about this potential of something happening which could be involving the community, which could be tragic."

Wanden said there had been an increased police presence, including some officers that had come from other districts in the lower North Island.

'Brainless violence'

Inspector Grantham described the spate of shootings in the area as "brainless violence" that put people at risk of harm.

On Monday about 11.20am, a man turned up to a healthcare centre on Liverpool St with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was taken to Palmerston North hospital in a serious condition.

Then, about 8.55pm on Monday, police were called after a firearm was discharged from a vehicle on Hinemoa St, hitting a house.

Grantham said no occupants were injured, but they and neighbours were shaken.

Shortly after 6am on Tuesday, five shots were heard in Mabel St, and police found a shed that appeared to have been shot at.

On Wednesday, a person was found in Bartholomew Rd at 12pm with serious injuries from a gunshot wound. They were taken to hospital.

Grantham said yesterday in a statement police were trying to figure out what firearm was used in the shootings targeting properties.

Police were focused on finding those behind the incidents, he said.

"It's brainless violence that puts people at real risk of harm and we are focused on finding those involved."

He urged the community to get in contact with police if they had information.