Southland road closed as crane recovers truck

A heavy crane works to recover a bus that went off Weir Rd in Southland. Photo: Supplied/Southland District Council

A Southland road has been closed as crews work to recover a truck that crashed off the road.

Weir Rd, south of Manapouri, will be closed for at least the next three hours, the Southland District Council said.

It said a crane had arrived at the bridge where it would lift the truck back out.

Weir Rd will be closed later this morning. Photo: Supplied

When the road re-opens it will be under a 10kmh speed limit, the SDC said.

Motorists were advised to consider taking alternative routes this afternoon.

The road operated with a 30kmh speed limit from about 8.15am this morning, as the crane made its way to the site.