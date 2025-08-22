Southland road closed as crane recovers truck

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Southland road has been closed as crews work to recover a truck that crashed off the road.
Weir Rd, south of Manapouri, will be closed for at least the next three hours, the Southland District Council said.
It said a crane had arrived at the bridge where it would lift the truck back out.
When the road re-opens it will be under a 10kmh speed limit, the SDC said.
Motorists were advised to consider taking alternative routes this afternoon.
The road operated with a 30kmh speed limit from about 8.15am this morning, as the crane made its way to the site.