SH94 closing as avalanche threat heightens

PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

The Milford Road is set to close later today as Fiordland continues to experience "challenging" spring conditions.

State Highway 94 has been affected by heavy snow and rain over the past few weeks, meaning frequent closures.

The Southland road will close from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) at 5pm today due to warm rain increasing the avalanche hazard, Milford Road Alliance says.

"Challenging Fiordland spring weather continues this week."

Currently, the avalanche risk is low and the state highway was expected to reopen at 9am tomorrow after the area was assessed.

However, rain was forecast for the area for most of the week, including heavy spells on Wednesday, and it was "highly likely" SH94 would close tomorrow night.

"With the amount of rain forecast [it] could potentially be closed all day Wednesday."

Snow was possible on Thursday and Friday.

Forecast for Homer Tunnel area

Monday: Showers turning to rain.

Tuesday: Showers turning to rain.

Wednesday: Heavy rain.

Thursday: Showers clearing. Snow possible.

Friday: Showers developing with snow possible.