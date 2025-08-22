Sozzled campervan tourist four times over limit on Otago highway

Photo: ODT Files

A tourist spotted driving a campervan erratically on an Otago highway in the middle of the afternoon blew four times over the legal alcohol limit.

The 43-year-old Finnish tourist was travelling south on State Highway One in the Clutha District around 3pm yesterday when police received complaints from the public about their driving.

They were stopped by police near Paterson Rd, Stoney Creek, on SH1 and was spoken to by officers.

The driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 1051mcg — more than four times over the limit of 250mcg.

Their licence was suspended, they were charged with drink driving, and they received summons to appear in Dunedin District Court on August 26.

