Sawn-off shotgun, cocaine found in Queenstown vehicle stop

A firearm seized by police during the vehicle stop. Photo: NZ Police

Police seized a a sawn-off shotgun, shells, cocaine and drug-dealing paraphernalia after stopping a vehicle in Queenstown.

Inspector Paula Enoka said officers stopped a suspicious vehicle on Suburb St about 4.30am yesterday.

During the search, the officers uncovered the shotgun, eight shotgun cartridges, rifle ammunition and a substantial amount of cocaine.

A large quantity of small plastic bags and a set of electronic scales were also seized.

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in Queenstown District Court on October 20, charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm in a public place.

“Illegal firearms have no place in our community,” Insp Enoka said.

“Taking weapons and drugs off Queenstown streets makes everyone in our town safer.

“Our message is clear – drug dealing, and the harm that comes with it, isn’t welcome here.”