Sawn-off shotgun, cocaine found in Queenstown vehicle stop

Inspector Paula Enoka said officers stopped a suspicious vehicle on Suburb St about 4.30am yesterday.
During the search, the officers uncovered the shotgun, eight shotgun cartridges, rifle ammunition and a substantial amount of cocaine.
A large quantity of small plastic bags and a set of electronic scales were also seized.
A 30-year-old man is due to appear in Queenstown District Court on October 20, charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm in a public place.
“Illegal firearms have no place in our community,” Insp Enoka said.
“Taking weapons and drugs off Queenstown streets makes everyone in our town safer.
“Our message is clear – drug dealing, and the harm that comes with it, isn’t welcome here.”