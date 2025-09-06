Reports of online crime concerning, police say

Innocent ordinary facts like addresses, previous names and personal history could be compiled and used to breach privacy and security, police say. Photo: Getty Images

Online crime is having an impact in Clutha, police say.

Balclutha prevention Sergeant Tim Coudret said five local people had reported being targeted by online criminals in the last three weeks.

The victims ranged from high school students to senior citizens, and the complaints ranged from blackmail to scammers exploiting online dating.

‘‘Sextortion, banking fraud and romance scams have been brought to our attention by individuals and family members and it’s concerning to us to have had so much reported in such a short amount of time,’’ Sgt Coudret said.

‘‘Whether Clutha has just been noticed or it’s just our turn is hard to say, but this kind of crime certainly seems to be on the increase globally.’’

He said complaints were forwarded to a central police cybercrime unit but the nature of the internet made action uncertain.

Local officers’ immediate advice was that individual awareness and safety was the best option.

Even innocent ordinary facts like addresses, previous names and personal history could be compiled and used to breach privacy and security, Sgt Coudret said.

‘‘Think carefully about what you put online. Do not give anybody you haven’t properly met personal details, especially banking information.’’

‘‘No matter what you’ve done, blackmail definitely is a serious offence.

‘‘If someone is blackmailing you, do not send any money or comply with anything else.

‘‘Block these people immediately and please report it to a family member or the police. Report as much information as you can and cut off all contact,’’ Sgt Coudret said.

nick.brook@alliedmedia.co.nz