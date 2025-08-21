Henare 'mistaken': Labour won't repeal gang patch ban

Labour list MP Peeni Henare is contesting Tāmaki Makaurau by-election. Photo: RNZ

Labour's deputy leader says Peeni Henare was "mistaken" when he told the audience at a by-election debate his party would repeal the gang patch ban.

The Labour Party has had to clarify its position on the ban, which makes it illegal to wear gang patches in public, after the Tāmaki Makaurau candidate made the comment.

The by-election on September 6 is being held to elect an MP for the Māori electorate following the death of Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp in June this year.

The Gangs Act came into force in November last year, banning the wearing of gang patches in public and allowing police to stop gang members associating with each other.

An audience member at the Waatea hosted debate in the Auckland suburb of Favona last night asked candidates: "Will you repeal the gang patch law if you come into government - yes or no?"

Te Pāti Māori candidate Oriini Kaipara responded "yes" and Henare, a list MP for Labour, can be heard saying "āe" (yes).

However, Labour leader Chris Hipkins has said in the past the party would not repeal the ban.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has released a statement highlighting Henare's comment, saying Labour had "finally announced" its first law and order policy.

"This is shocking, but hardly surprising from a party so soft on crime.

"On numerous occasions, Chris Hipkins has committed to keeping National's gang patch ban. He needs to be clear with New Zealanders - does he have any policies of his own, or is his plan dictated to him by Te Pāti Maori and the Greens?"

Labour's deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni then confirmed to media this wasn't the Labour party position.

"We have no intention to repeal that legislation."

She said Henare may have been mistaken.

"We did oppose the bill in the House, and so I'm wondering whether that led him to that conclusion," she said, but indicated it was a question for Henare.

He has been approached for comment.

Asked whether there needed to be a conversation with the MP to clear up any confusion, Sepuloni said there was "certainly no need for a telling off here".

"Peeni is doing a good job out on the campaign trail, and respect the mahi that he's doing."

When it was explained to Goldsmith that Labour hadn't in fact changed its position, he told reporters that Sepuloni needed to inform Henare and the Labour justice spokesperson.

"I don't know who that is, Roger, somebody, I think his name is," Goldsmith said.

Duncan Webb is Labour's justice spokesperson.

"Well, I haven't heard from him. He doesn't ask me any questions in the House."

Goldsmith said there could be two explanations for the mix-up.

"One is they don't know what they're doing, or two, they're frightened to reveal to the public what they really want to do.

"What we saw last night from Peeni Henare is actually there's a big chunk of them want to bring back gang patches, go soft on crime, return to what we had in the past."

National campaign chair Chris Bishop suggested it was always good to agree with the leader of your party, advising Henare that "freelancing away on policy is not career-enhancing."

Serial heckler

The debate also saw the reappearance of Karl Mokaraka, who ran for Destiny Church's Vision NZ party in the 2023 election.

He disrupted the debate and was removed from the premises by those in attendance and NZ Māori wardens.

Waatea general manager Matthew Tukaki posted on social media, saying the tikanga of the marae had been abused by his disruption.

"It was torn asunder by the betrayal of a sad few representing a political party who say they stand for Māori kaupapa but in all reality don't.

"What happened last night was a disgrace and [party leader] Hannah Tamaki and her violent thugs should be called out for what they are - hooligans."

He said the behaviour had no place on or in the marae.

Oriini Kaipara told RNZ it was disappointing to experience the degradation of tikanga Māori.

"Marae are not the realm or jurisdiction of any political party.

"As politicians, aspiring or otherwise, we come as manuhiri into the domain of Hau Kāinga and Tikanga Māori. It is important when making decisions on where to hold political debates and who we invite in, we manaaki all at all times. The obligations go both ways."