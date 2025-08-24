Sunday, 24 August 2025

Newborn baby found dead in Auckland park

    A newborn baby has been found dead at Albert Park in Auckland.

    Police said they were called to the scene about 7am today after the infant was discovered by a park worker.

    "A scene examination is now under way, and police are speaking to a woman believed to be the baby's mother," Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews of Auckland City District Police said.

    A post-mortem examination would also be carried out in the coming days, Matthews said.

    RNZ