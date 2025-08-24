Newborn baby found dead in Auckland park

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A newborn baby has been found dead at Albert Park in Auckland.
Police said they were called to the scene about 7am today after the infant was discovered by a park worker.
"A scene examination is now under way, and police are speaking to a woman believed to be the baby's mother," Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews of Auckland City District Police said.
A post-mortem examination would also be carried out in the coming days, Matthews said.