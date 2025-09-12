Decision due on secondary teachers' strike action

Protesters in Wellington last month on the day teachers' went on strike over the government's 1 percent pay offer. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

A secondary teachers' union will find out today whether members have endorsed its recommendation to reject an improved pay offer.

The Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) was also expected to announce whether further strike action would go ahead.

The latest offer from the government included pay rises of 2-2.5 percent over two years for teachers at the top of the pay scale, compared with the previous offer of three 1 percent pay rises over three years.

Other teachers would get pay hikes of $1200-1300, equivalent to 2.75-4 percent after two years, on top of annual progression up the pay scale.

But the PPTA said the new offer was not good enough and wanted secondary teachers to reject it.

The union was also expected to announce whether further planned strikes would go ahead from Monday.