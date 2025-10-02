Two unaccounted for after Auckland house fire

Police at a cordon near the scene of the fire in Bucklands Beach. Photo: RNZ

By Jessica Hopkins of RNZ

Two people are missing after a fire at a two-storey house in Auckland overnight, police say.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va'aelua said police were investigating.

"At this stage we can advise that two people are currently outstanding.

"We are working to establish what has occurred and urgently locate the people unaccounted for," he said.

Two people were taken to hospital, one in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition.

A third person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Neighbours told RNZ they heard loud popping and banging about 2am.

An RNZ reporter at the scene said the smell of smoke on the street was still strong.

Police will remain on scene with cordons established on Murvale Drive, between Janome Place and Jandell Crescent.

Fire and Emergency said five crews were called to a fire on the upper floor of a two-storey house just after 2.30am.

"Hato Hone St John was notified of a fire incident on Murvale Drive, Bucklands Beach, at 02:36 today. Two ambulances and one operations manager attended," St John said.

Meanwhile, four fire trucks turned out to a commercial building on Lambie Drive in Papatoetoe about 2.30am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the fire, in the roof area, had been extinguished and the cause was being investigated.