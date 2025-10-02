Two killed, three hurt in Auckland house blaze

Crews were called to the blaze in Bucklands Beach just after 2.30am. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Two people have been killed and three hurt after a fire broke out at an Auckland house, police say.

Fire and Emergency crews were called to the blaze in the upper floor of a two-storey property in Murvale Dr, Bucklands Beach, just after 2.30am today.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va'aelua said police would likely be at the scene for a number of days.

"Our priority is on carefully extracting the two deceased from the scene, and from there a post-mortem examination will need to be carried out.

"We are unable to release further information about those who have died as the formal identification process has not yet begun."

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

"We appreciate the community will have questions about how this has occurred, and this will now be the focus for investigators," Va'aelua said.

"Police will be speaking with nearby residents as part of inquiries, but we ask anyone with information to contact us."

A cordon is in place in Murvale Dr. Photo: RNZ

Two of three injured were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Hato Hone St John said one person was in a serious condition and another in a moderate condition. A third person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Va'aelua confirmed there had been five people inside the house when the fire began.

Officers wearing protective coveralls and breathing masks have been examining the house for many hours.

A blue car parked outside was towed away this afternoon.

Neighbour Cathy Harwood said she was woken by her dog barking about 2am and heard "strange" noises coming from outside.

She described the fire as "massive" and saw lots of smoke.

"It's a very sad thing that's happened," an emotional Harwood told media.

Other residents described watching emergency services come and go and an RNZ reporter at the scene said the smell of smoke was strong.

Police will remain at the scene with cordons established in Murvale Dr between Janome Pl and Jandell Cres.