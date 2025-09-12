'Threat of harm' closes South Island high school

Timaru Boys’ High School was closed on Friday. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

Timaru Boys’ High School has been closed for the day following an "anonymous" email threat.

In a message on the school’s Facebook page, school rector Dave Thorp said last night "the school received an anonymous email containing a threat of harm to take place on Friday".

"We have contacted the police and they are investigating the possible source of this threat.

"After much deliberation, we have decided to take the most cautious path available to us and close the school. Please keep students at home today.

"We have extra staff at the hostel tonight and parents are asked to pick the boys up in the morning.

"We will get back to you today with an update of the situation."

A police spokesperson said they had received reports outlining emails of concern directed at the school.

-Allied Media