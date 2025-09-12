Intoxicated Dunedin courier driver nabbed at police checkpoint

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin courier driver was busted for drink-driving mid-route after being stopped at an impairment checkpoint.

The 53-year-old was breath-tested in Portobello Rd at 4.15pm while actively working delivering courier packages, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

He failed his breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 448mcg.

The legal limit is 250mcg.

He was charged with excess breath alcohol and would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

The man was one of 1708 drivers tested across three impairment checkpoints in Dunedin yesterday.

Of the 1708, five drivers were found to be over the legal limit.

At The Quarry Rd, Mosgiel checkpoint, a 20-year-old drove through at about 9.30pm.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 921mcg — almost four times the legal limit — and was charged and summoned to appear in court at a later date.

At 7.25pm, a 40-year-old man driving through the checkpoint in Taieri Rd claimed to police he had polished off 500ml of whiskey over the course of the afternoon and thought he was okay to drive.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 467mcg and received a court summons.

A 29-year-old man who came to the checkpoint five minutes beforehand attempted to evade being tested by stopping short and pulling a U-turn.

Alas, his trick was noticed and he was stopped by officers.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath-alcohol level of 562mcg.

The man was charged with excess breath alcohol and would appear in court.

