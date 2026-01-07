Ducting fire sparks repeat visit to Mosgiel industrial park

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Crews have been called to put out a fire in a Mosgiel industrial park for the second day in a row.

Firefighters from Mosgiel, Lookout Point and Dunedin were called to Silverstream Business Park in Dukes Rd North at 9am this morning to respond to a report of equipment smoking.

They found a fire in some ducting and two pumps and an aerial appliance was required to put it out, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

The fire had been extinguished by 10.45am this morning.

Today’s fire follows a similar incident at the business park yesterday.

Four fire trucks, a heavy aerial appliance and a command unit were sent to the business park at about 9am yesterday.

A Fenz spokeswoman said the fire was located in the roof of the commercial building, about 20m by 50m in size.

All occupants were evacuated when fire alarms went off, she said.

At 11.30am, crews were beginning to scale down their response and return to station, she said.