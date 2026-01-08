$50 for levy hand-drawn in protest

A climate activist attempted to pay a court levy with a hand-drawn $50 note in a publicity stunt.

Bruce Mahalski (aka Nye), 62, received a deferred sentence when he was convicted of trespass last month.

It came after he held an A3 paper sign saying "it’s a climate emergency" at Dunedin Airport in July last year.

He was served a trespass notice but returned to the terminal building the following month and refused to leave, breaching the order.

Yesterday, outside the Dunedin Courthouse, he explained the $50 note he drew featured a portrait of Shane Jones, a vulture instead of kōkako and cannabis leaves.

He pulled the stunt because he objected to the wording in the offender levy notice which he was ordered to pay.

It said the fee was "to help address the harm that their crimes cause".

Bruce Mahalski holds the $50 note he drew to pay his court levy. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

"I [object] to this wording of this levy which implies I committed an anti-social crime, whereas in fact my motives were selfless and aimed at protecting the community and highlighting the ever worsening climate emergency this government seem to have forgotten," he said.

"This is an ever worsening existential threat to all humanity."

His attempt to use the note as payment did not work, so his associate bought the art with a real $50 note, which Mahalski then used to pay the levy.

Last time the activist was ordered to pay the same fee, he paid with a real $50 note inside a bag of coal.

The drawn note would be auctioned on Trade Me. Half the proceeds will go to victims of violent crime.

He hoped to get $1000 for it.

As of 5pm yesterday the top bid was $250.

The listing noted the highest bidder would also receive the payment receipt and an "it’s a climate emergency" T-shirt.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz