Violent Mosgiel music dispute: 'Given their ages, they should know better'

A few late-night drinks ended in a punch up and two arrests when a group of friends including a 62-year-old got into a 2am argument over the choice of music.

Police were called to a Mosgiel address at about 2.05am after the 62-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by his friends, two men aged 32 and 55, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The older man was arguing about the music being played in the McDonald St house and the 55-year-old punched him in the face causing his nose to bleed, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The alleged assailant then went outside to have a smoke with the 32-year-old who told him he had not punched the victim hard enough.

The pair returned inside and the younger man then punched the victim multiple times causing him to fall to the ground before kicking him in the stomach.

The pair also threatened to kill the 62-year-old.

Police arrested them and the 32-year-old was held in custody to appear in court this morning charged with intent and threats to kill.

‘‘Given their ages, they should know better,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘They should be all mature adults but they've been drinking for most of the afternoon and into the early hours of the morning and therefore a minor issue has suddenly become a major one where violence is taking place which is disappointing.

‘‘The smart thing to do would have been to turn the music off and everyone go to bed.’’