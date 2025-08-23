Two killed, three injured in North Island crashes

Photo: St John NZ

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Broadlands Road and Off Road Highway near Taupō.

The crash, involving two cars, was reported to the police at 3.15pm.

One person is reported to have critical injuries, one with serious, and one with moderate.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible, as the road is likely to be blocked for some time.

Fatal start to the weekend

One person has died following a crash on Nukumaru Station Road in Waitōtara, South Taranaki overnight.

Police were notified of the single vehicle crash at 12.10am.

Another person died in a crash on Pipiwai Road in Ngararatunua, Northland on Saturday.

Police were notified of the single vehicle crash just after 10pm.

Enquiries into the circumstances of both crashes are under way.