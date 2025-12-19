Take-away booze on menu for restaurants in law change

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee. Photo: RNZ

The government is proposing to amend alcohol legislation so restaurants with on-site retail spaces can sell take-home booze.

The amendment to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act would mean restaurants can apply for an off-licence, if they also sell takeaway food or non-alcoholic beverages prepared by the business.

The bill was originally a National Party member's bill lodged by Hutt South MP Chris Bishop in 2018, and then transferred to Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick in 2023 once Bishop became a minister.

The bill was pulled from the ballot in April, but has now been picked up by Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee as government legislation.

McKee said restaurants were already trusted to supply alcohol through an on-licence, and the law change would mean they can apply for permission to sell it for off-site consumption as well.

"Right now, restaurants that prepare and sell food products like sauces, pastries or desserts for consumption off site are effectively barred from selling customers a bottle of wine to take home," she said.

"These rigid rules have created absurd barriers to responsible businesses providing a unique experience their customers want."

McKee said the current law was "nonsensical." She gave the example of La Bella Italia in Petone, which has both a restaurant and an on-site shop under the same roof.

The law change would mean restaurants can apply for permission to sell alcohol for off-site consumption as well. Photo: Getty

She said the restaurant had had to jump through "all sorts of hoops" to sell wine for customers to take home with their meal.

"When the rules can't adapt, they block good ideas and kill the spirit and ambition of the people behind them."

Restaurants would continue to be required to hold an on-licence to sell alcohol for consumption on the premises.

Alcohol legislation flows through Parliament

This would not be the only legislation liberalising alcohol sales to be considered by Parliament this term.

In August, McKee announced she would loosen the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act to make it harder for people to block liquor licences, and easier for ministers to declare one-off special trading hours for venues screening major sporting or cultural events.

Labour's Kieran McAnulty has a member's bill to allow businesses that are already allowed to open on Anzac Day morning, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Christmas Day to sell alcohol.

That bill is up for second reading, and is set to be debated at the first 'member's day' session next year.

In October, the Justice Committee recommended the bill be passed, but proposed retaining restrictions for off-licence premises.

A bill from Act's Cameron Luxton to repeal alcohol restrictions on Good Friday and Easter Sunday was voted down at first reading in 2024.

National MP Stuart Smith's bill allowing winery cellar doors to charge visitors for samples and add off-licence categories for wineries holding an on-licence passed successfully through the House in 2024.

Parliament treats alcohol legislation as a conscience matter, meaning MPs vote according to their personal view instead of as a party bloc.