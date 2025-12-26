Friday, 26 December 2025

Body found at Piha Beach

    Piha Beach. File photo: NZ Herald
    A body has been found at Piha Beach after a police helicopter joined a search for a person swept away.

    A person was reported to have been washed away by waves at the Auckland beach, about 12.30pm on Boxing Day, police said in a statement.

    "The Police Eagle [helicopter] was deployed to help locate the person," the statement said.

    "Sadly they were located and confirmed deceased around 1.20pm."

    The death would be referred to the coroner.

    RNZ