Body found at Piha Beach

Piha Beach. File photo: NZ Herald

A body has been found at Piha Beach after a police helicopter joined a search for a person swept away.

A person was reported to have been washed away by waves at the Auckland beach, about 12.30pm on Boxing Day, police said in a statement.

"The Police Eagle [helicopter] was deployed to help locate the person," the statement said.

"Sadly they were located and confirmed deceased around 1.20pm."

The death would be referred to the coroner.