Man dies in drowning at Coromandel beach

The northern end of Hāhei Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Al Williams

One person has died following a water-related incident in Hahei this afternoon.

At around 3.15pm on Monday, Police were alerted to a man in need of assistance in the water near Tutaritari Road.

One helicopter, one ambulance and a first response unit was dispatched to the scene.

The man was located in the water and was taken ashore in a critical condition.

Despite best efforts by emergency services, the man died at the scene.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand confirmed its teams attempted to save the man and the Hot Water Beach Search and Rescue squad and lifeguards from the paid lifeguard service responded.

A spokesperson for Surf Lifesaving said the man was found face down in the water unresponsive.

The man was taken to shore but could not be resuscitated, the spokesperson said.

The drowning had happened at an unpatrolled beach, the spokesperson said, with the nearest surf lifeguards 8km away.