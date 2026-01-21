Hipkins takes aim at govt's performance

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has come out swinging at the government in his first speech of election year, saying it is responsible for the situation New Zealand is in.

Hipkins said New Zealanders were looking for a "sense of hope" this year as he addressed his party at its caucus retreat in West Auckland today, saying people were not getting that sense of hope from the coalition of National, New Zealand First and Act parties.

"They're seeing more cuts, more negativity, real doom and gloom from the current government - and what they want is a sense of hope that better is possible and that a better future for New Zealand is possible."

Hipkins took aim at the Prime Minister's State of the Nation speech, saying New Zealanders got "another litany of blame and excuses" from Christopher Luxon on Monday when what they wanted was a "plan for the future."

"Stringing together a bunch of management buzz words is not a plan, and it's certainly not a vision."

There was no leadership from this government, Hipkins said, and referenced comments Luxon had made in the past about New Zealanders.

"We have a Prime Minister who thinks that low-income New Zealanders are bottom feeders, who think that fundamentally, New Zealand is a wet, whiny, miserable country."

He joked that it was "little bit wet today" acknowledging the wind and rain outside the venue.

"But actually, what I heard from Kiwis over the summer break was not whiny and miserable. It was desperate for something to get excited about, for some sense of hope, some sense that the government has an idea about how to make the country better."

He greeted his MPs at their first gathering following the summer break, saying "welcome to election year."

He believed Labour had done the "hard work" over the last couple of years, listening, taking stock, refreshing and renewing themselves after defeat in 2023.

"Now we are into election year - that means we get to talk about what we want to do, how we will do things differently, but also remind New Zealanders of the absolute mess this government has created.

"Because while they will try and find everybody else to blame for the mess they've created - make no bones about it, this government are responsible for the situation that New Zealand is in at the moment."

Hipkins spoke of the "record number of Kiwis" who left the country last year looking for "opportunity elsewhere" they couldn't find here.

"That is an absolute indictment on Christopher Luxon and his government. New Zealanders now are looking to us to provide that alternative."

He spoke of the "structural deficit" Finance Minister Nicola Willis had "created", pointing to the pre-election fiscal update in 2023, "New Zealand was on a pathway to recovery."

"We were heading back into surplus. The economy was going to start growing again, and the first thing that this government did was a slash and burn exercise that ended all of that."

Labour wouldn't be "shy" in reminding Kiwis the situation they found themselves in now was because of the "bad choices of this government," he said.

"Tax cuts for landlords and tobacco companies, whilst hardworking New Zealanders find it harder to buy their first home or go and see the doctor."

He pointed to Labour policies such as the New Zealand Future Fund and three free doctor visits, paid for by a capital gains tax, saying it had been "well received" by people.

"New Zealanders want it. They have made that very clear. They want to see investment moved out of the speculative housing market and into providing opportunities for New Zealanders."

He blamed the government for increased unemployment in New Zealand and more people on job seeker benefits.

"Despite all of their tough talk about sanctions, they're actually making it harder for New Zealanders to get a job - and we will hold them accountable for that."

Labour would do more than that by offering a "real and compelling alternative", because "better is possible."

He said Willis, Luxon, Act leader David Seymour and NZ First leader Winston Peters "all want to tell you that this is as good as it gets" and if they stand back that "somehow things will fix themselves."

"They won't. It requires some leadership from government - and there's been no leadership from this government at all."

Hipkins closed his speech by saying Labour was "fired up and excited for election year".

He welcomed incoming Labour MP Georgie Dansey, as former Speaker Adrian Rurawhe announced his retirement from politics.