Pair arrested after 'cowardly attack' on taxi driver

Dunedin police have thanked the public for their help in arresting two people after a "cowardly attack" on a taxi driver on Christmas Day.

In a statement, police said they received a call about 10.50pm yesterday, reporting that a male and a female were assaulting the driver near the port in Port Chalmers.

Senior Sergeant Mark Crawford said members of the public sprung into action, caring for the victim and providing police with good information on the movements of the offenders.

“What’s taken place is a cowardly attack and doesn’t represent what our community stands for.

"We saw members of the public determined to help someone in need, and they have our thanks."

Police said though the driver was not injured, he was distressed by the attack.

They said information from the public helped lead officers to a Port Chalmers property where a male and female were arrested about 1.40am today.

They would appear in the Dunedin Youth Court on charges of assault with intent to injure.

Police inquiries were continuing, and anyone with further information on the attack were urged to contact police on 105 and quote P064914742.

