One killed in house fire

One person died after a house fire in New Plymouth on the morning of Christmas Eve.
Emergency services were called to a property on Trelawney Crescent about 2.30am on Wednesday after reports of a house fire, and a person was found dead, police said.
Later the same day a fire destroyed a home and left one person injured in the Christchurch suburb of Mairehau.
Up to four crews were called to Kellys Rd shortly before 5am to find the single-storey property well ablaze.
A person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.