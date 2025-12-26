One killed in house fire

Photo: RNZ

One person died after a house fire in New Plymouth on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Emergency services were called to a property on Trelawney Crescent about 2.30am on Wednesday after reports of a house fire, and a person was found dead, police said.

Later the same day a fire destroyed a home and left one person injured in the Christchurch suburb of Mairehau.

Up to four crews were called to Kellys Rd shortly before 5am to find the single-storey property well ablaze.

A person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.