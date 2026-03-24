Man electrocuted while allegedly taking copper from transformer

Superintendent Lane Todd said the incident was a reminder of the dangers of power infrastructure. File photo: Getty Images

Christchurch police are investigating the electrocution of a man who is believed to have been attempting to take copper from a transformer.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a transformer in Brooker Avenue in the suburb of Burwood about midnight.

Orion electricity network general manager Steve Macdonald said a linesman was called to a transformer in Christchurch's Red Zone last night and found a man they thought had died and immediately notified police.

Power was automatically cut to 513 properties in Burwood and surrounding areas, but the linesman had to manually cut power to the transformer.

Superintendent Lane Todd said a person was found critically injured and died at the scene.

"We are making a number of enquiries, however it appears the man may have been attempting to retrieve copper from the transformer," Todd said.

"Emergency services were unable to reach the man immediately as the transformer was still live. Power had to be cut to the transformer and about 700 homes before first aid could be provided, but the man was unable to be revived.

"While our enquiries are ongoing, this is a reminder of the dangers of power infrastructure and why it should never be interfered with. Anyone who sees suspicious activity around power infrastructure should call Police immediately on 111.

"This was a traumatic incident and we're making sure the officers who responded have support."

Macdonald said they were assisting police with their enquiries and would not be commenting further.

"Our thoughts are with the whānau of the deceased person involved in this tragedy, as well as our team and first responders who were required to attend the scene."

St John sent an ambulance, two critical care units and an operations manager.

Fire and Emergency was called by St John to provide medical assistance.

The death has been referred to the coroner.