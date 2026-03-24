Raft of sex charges laid against man connected to religious group

Christchurch District Court. Photo: RNZ

Police have laid several serious charges against a man connected to a religious organisation with links around the Pacific.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said a 45-year-old man would appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday morning.

"Police executing search warrants have arrested one person from a religious organisation that has a presence in New Zealand, Australia, Samoa and Fiji," Baillie said.

The man has been charged with unlawful sexual connection, indecent assault, strangulation and rape.

"Today's arrest follows a number of allegations, and partner agencies are supporting those that have come forward.

"It is possible there may be other allegations that we are not yet aware of, and I strongly encourage any survivor to speak with us, should they wish to. Your voice matters, and you will be treated with respect.

"Our staff who work in this space are specially trained, and any reports will be made in confidence, and we will provide wraparound support."

Baillie asked for anyone with information to make a report by calling police on 105 or using police's online service referencing Operation Aurora, or file number 260319/8197.