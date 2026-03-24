Peters denies NZ has signed up to secure Strait of Hormuz

Winston Peters says critics have been scaremongering and indicating the government is rushing to contribute military forces to the conflict. Photo: RNZ

The Foreign Minister says people shouldn't be alarmed that "somehow we're going to be engaged in some military exercise" following statements by the head of NATO including New Zealand as one of 22 countries "coming together" to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

It comes as Labour raises concerns about the "broad nature" of a joint statement New Zealand was part of over the weekend, and what the commitment may open the country up to.

Winston Peters said there had been "scaremongering" from critics who say the government is "rushing to contribute military forces to this conflict".

"What absolute crap, what absolute nonsense - New Zealand is not a party to this conflict, and we have absolutely no intention of joining it," he said at Parliament on Tuesday.

Currently, the government won't comment on what potential resources would be considered or committed if New Zealand was requested to help, due to it being a hypothetical issue.

Earlier on Tuesday the government said it had not made any commitment towards military action in the Middle East, but Labour leader Chris Hipkins said he was very concerned about "what the government had signed us up to".

He was referring to a joint statement the government signed with 19 other countries condemning Iranian attacks on commercial ships in the Gulf.

Over the weekend, the government joined 19 other countries in condemning Iranian attacks on commercial ships in the Gulf.

In a collective statement, the countries including the United Kingdom and Germany, expressed "deep concern" about the escalating conflict. The statement also expressed its signatories would be ready "to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait".

They called on Iran to immediately cease threats, laying mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block commercial vessels from travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.

Luxon clarified any such future support would need to be considered by Cabinet.

On Tuesday, Hipkins said the government had "basically" signed the country up to say "we're ready and willing to participate in securing the strait".

He then said that was a "slight paraphrase," but "effectively, that's what they've signed up to".

"I don't think we should be making a broad commitment like that at this point. Any support that New Zealand provides should be after a United Nations mandate, and at this point that doesn't exist," Hipkins said.

Speaking to Fox News, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said countries including Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Bahrain and the NATO alliance were working to "implement [US President Donald Trump's] vision of making sure that the Strait of Hormuz is free, is opening up as soon as that is possible".

Asked for clarification about this comment, Winston Peters said Rutte did not speak for New Zealand and he had probably been misinformed.

"We haven't been asked, and should we be asked - we would consider it. That's all I've said," Peters emphasised.

In Parliament during an urgent debate on the conflict in the Middle East, Peters said the government was committed to working with partners to try and address one of the consequences of this conflict, that was higher fuel prices for New Zealanders.

In Parliament during an urgent debate on the conflict in the Middle East, Peters said the government was committed to working with partners to try and address one of the consequences of this conflict, which has huge implications for us, our partners and the global economy.

"But that is not the same as saying we are definitely going to contribute.

"If we receive a request, or if an international coalition was established in the future to safeguard commercial shipping, any possible contribution would be a matter for - guess who - the Cabinet first of all, to determine based on careful consideration of New Zealand's interests."