Willis to reveal triggers for fuel restrictions

Photo: RNZ

Finance Minister Nicola Willis will set out on Friday the triggers which could prompt the introduction of fuel restrictions, rationing or guidance.

Willis had earlier signalled she would have more to say this week about the country's National Fuel Plan and its four alert levels.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Willis said she would lay out fuller details for New Zealanders in answer to some of their questions.

"What does that framework look like? What are the different phases of response that the government envisages? What would be the triggers to move to additional measures? How would ministers assess that? How would they make those decisions? How would they work with the industry to make those things happen?"

Willis said the coalition was preparing for a range of scenarios, including if future orders were disrupted, but the goal was "not to get to a point where we have to restrict fuel use".

Latest data shows dip in NZ's fuel stocks

The latest data - released on Wednesday afternoon - showed a slight dip in the country's fuel stocks, now stretching just shy of 47 days as of midnight Sunday.

That included about 48.7 days cover of petrol, 46.4 days of diesel, and 43.4 days of jet fuel, either in the country or on its way. It averaged out at 46.6 days, just down from the 46.9 days reported on Monday.

Just two ships carrying fuel were expected to arrive in New Zealand over the next fortnight. Those shipments were included in the above numbers.

Speaking at Parliament, Willis said that was "within normal patterns" and fuel companies had advised her that more ships were on their way in the weeks subsequent.

"Ship movements are lumpy," she said.

Willis said the overall figures showed the country still had "healthy stocks" of fuel, with slight changes down to normal "fluctuations" in demand.

Officials have begun reporting twice weekly on stock levels given growing concern about the potential for shortages due to the war in the Middle East.