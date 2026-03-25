Pair sought as Queenstown shop worker left 'extremely shaken'

Photo: NZ Police

Queenstown police are hunting for two men over disorder in a shop which left a worker distressed.

"Nobody was physically injured, however the store worker is understandably extremely shaken," police said in a statement.

It was believed the men pictured could help with inquiries, police said.

The incident hapepend at a store on Eleventh Avenue, Queenstown on January 24.

If this is you, or you can help us identify those pictured, please contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 260128/1485, police said.

- Allied Media