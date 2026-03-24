Warnings issued: 33 hours of rain in store for Northland

Some heavy rain watches forecasted for the upper North Island have been upgraded to an orange heavy rain warning.

The heavy rain watch which was in place for Northland is now an orange warning from 7pm Wednesday until 9am Friday.

The chance of wet weather due to a deep subtropical low has now also spread with a heavy rain watch issued for other parts of the Upper North Island including Auckland.

Northland is set to get around 130 to 200 mm of rain but MetService have said up to 250mm is possible about the northern and eastern areas.

Peaks rates of 20 to 40mm of rain an hour are possible around the north and east of Northland from Thursday afternoon through to Friday morning with a moderate chance of upgrading to a red warning.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Northland. Photo: MetService/Screenshot

The area is also under a strong wind watch with east to northeast winds possibly approaching severe gale in exposed places.

Other parts of the Upper North Island are under a heavy rain watch from Thursday including Auckland, Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane, Coromandel Peninsula and Great Barrier Island.

A strong wind watch is in place for Auckland including Great Barrier Island from Thursday to Friday.

Both wind and rain watches are set to be in place for between 30 to 42 hours in most regions.

In the South Island Tasman west of Motueka is under a heavy rain watch from Thursday until Friday.