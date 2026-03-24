ACT's Brooke van Velden quits politics

Photo: Marika Khabazi

ACT Party MP and minister Brooke van Velden has announced she won't be seeking re-election in November.

She currently holds the seat of Tamaki, which she won off National in 2023.

Ms van Velden, the party's deputy leader and Workplace Relations Ministersaid in a statement today she had spent nine years in the public sector and it was time for a change.

“I have never wanted to be a career politician, and while I believe there are so many more years I could serve my community, I wish to explore the private sector too. At some point in the future, I would like to return to public service.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve our country in government and represent the people of Tāmaki and the ACT Party, but I feel now is the right time for change."

The 33-year-old said the easy thing would have been to stay in politics.

Van Velden will have been in Parliament for nine years by the November 7 general election - three years working with leader David Seymour on his successful End of Life Choice bill, and six years as deputy leader.

"I simply want to do more with life, I'd like to try my hand at the private sector, and potentially at some point in the future coming back to public service."

Van Velden said she told Seymour and the party general secretary before Christmas that she was considering leaving, and confirmed her decision with them earlier this year.

She will remain a minister for now, and the party will confirm a new deputy leader at its general meeting in June.

"I've been serving the people of Tamaki 100 percent until this point and that is what I'll continue to do until the election," van Velden said.

Seymour paid tribute to his colleague.

"I'm losing a colleague, but hopefully not a lifelong friend. I think she's had a political career as near to perfect as humanly possible."

Now she's going on her own terms, Seymour said.