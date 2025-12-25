Boris the missing cat home for Christmas

Boris with SPCA Nelson staff member Carmen Torrance. Boris has returned home in time for Christmas, after 10 months on the loose. Photo / Tracy Neal

Boris the black cat has made it home for Christmas, after 10 months on the loose.

The wily feline was among animals released by an animal loving intruder who broke into the SPCA in Nelson in February this year.

Centre staff announced this week they had received word from a neighbour that a “chatty black cat” had “waltzed” into their house like he owned the place, and hadn’t left.

Homeowner Kelly Biggs said he popped through the cat door, flopped on the floor and made himself at home sleeping on her bed. Biggs has now decided to adopt Boris, who she describes as “the most chill, laid-back cat”.

“I’ve not been able to stop thinking about him since I dropped him at the SPCA.”

SPCA staff were overjoyed to see Boris, in fine health and looking for cuddles.

Boris, thought to be about 4-years-old, had arrived at the SPCA as a rescue cat about three weeks before the February burglary, which saw dogs, rabbits and cats escape.

Ten months later, Boris is the last animal to be found.

Boris and SPCA Nelson staff member Carmen Torrance. Boris was the last animal to be returned after a burglary of the premises in February when animals were set free. Photo / Tracy Neal

SPCA worker Carmen Torrance told NZME it was an extraordinary outcome, especially after several false alarms with people kindly bringing in black cats, thinking it was Boris, since news went out he was missing.

“One [cat] was even brought here twice,” she said.

Night raid at the SPCA

Police said a large number of animals were released in the night raid on February 16. A man was arrested and charged with burglary but can’t be named for legal reasons.

He told police he freed the animals as he did not like them being caged.

Among them was a Bullmastiff Rottweiler cross named Simba, believed to be dangerous, but found safe within 36 hours.

Torrance was among SPCA staff, police and neighbours, who spent hours retrieving the freed animals.

She was injured in the scramble by a cat which clawed her, with the scars still visible months later.

Emergency vet bookings for many were needed after they gorged themselves on food and mixed with non-desexed animals.

Nelson centre manager Amy Sturkenboom said all the animals were found within a couple of days, except Boris.

He was still missing in August when NZME reported the intruder’s court case.

Large number of animals released

According to the police summary of facts, a man was seen on CCTV footage driving his van, with false plates, to the SPCA just after 5pm on February 16.

He cut his way through a chain-link fence to get to a quarantine compound.

He then entered the kennels and released Simba, who ran out on to Waimea Rd – a busy main road in and out of Nelson City.

Simba, the Bullmastiff Rottweiler cross, was among the animals set free to roam Nelson after a break-in at the SPCA. He was found safe and well 36 hours later. Photo / SPCA Nelson/Marlborough

The man opened roller doors to rabbit cages and cut holes in the enclosure before entering the main dog kennel area.

He released three dogs, Cole, Zoe and Frankie, and then entered the cat complex, where he opened animal food containers, and released multiple kittens, plus Boris.

Sturkenboom told NZME at the time that four kittens being treated for giardia were released but discovered later hiding in a storage area.

Just after 9pm, the man coaxed a black dog into his van but the dog escaped and ran back into the SPCA compound.

Hours later, he was seen walking to his van with a black dog, which jumped into the van, the door was closed and the man drove off.

Early the next day, the man returned to the compound, turning off his headlights as he drove in.

He left just after 6am, having let every animal go, police said.

The man was found in his van two days later with Frankie the dog, who was taken to an after-hours vet.

The man told police his goal was to set the animals free.

He would have taken them all and it was the best trip of his life, he said in a police statement.

‘Doing something kind’

He was found not guilty in the Nelson District Court on the grounds of insanity and ordered to receive inpatient psychiatric treatment.

At the time he told NZME through his lawyer Mark Dollimore that he wanted the public to know that in his mind, at the time, he felt he was doing something kind and he was motivated by helping the animals to freedom.

Dollimore said the man was an animal lover and had not gone to the SPCA with the intent of doing something criminal.

Sturkenboom said there were significant risks during the incident, but Simba, who at the time was a recent arrival at the centre, posed the greatest risk as he was fearful and lacked socialisation.

She said the break-in was incredibly distressing for the team, volunteers and the wider community.

Torrance, a feline attendant at the SPCA where she has worked for 20 years, said it was upsetting but they were at least grateful none of the animals were killed, especially with dogs and rabbits on the loose together.

“It could have been a lot worse. We’re very lucky the kittens stayed around,” she said.

Boris to be re-homed with owner he chose

SPCA staff said while they were not sure where Boris had been, or what he had been up to for most of the year, he “obviously knew the holidays were coming up” and returned just in time to celebrate.

They were “massively grateful” to the community who helped make the reunion happen.

“He’ll be home for Christmas,” Torrance said.

She said after a thorough vet check, Boris would be re-homed with his new mum Kelly Biggs whose house he walked into, who was a firm believer in the notion cats choose their owners.

Despite owning two cats already, and her flatmate had one cat, she had decided to adopt him.

“I’ve not been able to stop thinking about him since I dropped him at the SPCA when he turned up at my house.

“He’s a special cat. He’s just the most chill, laid-back cat who loves his ears being scratched, being patted and given treats.”