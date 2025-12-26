Rare dolphin sighted in NZ waters

A Hector's dolphin at the surface, in Akaroa Harbour. Photo: RNZ / Alison Ballance

Sightings of a rare dolphin in the Bay of Islands in Northland have delighted marine scientists.

Dolphin researcher Jochen Zaeschmar spotted the solitary sea creature last weekend, and it has since been observed in English Bay in the Opua channel.

He said genetic testing would determine if it was a Hector's or Māui dolphin.

"We would like to know how rare this is. Is there a small population around here, or are they recolonising the North? Genetics will be able to tell a great deal about that."

Department of Conservation marine species advisor Kristina Hillock said sightings of Hector's or Māui dolphins in the Bay of Islands were rare.

"This would be just the second confirmed sighting of a Hector's in Northland in 100 years," she said,

Hector's dolphins were once found along the coast of most of the South Island as well as parts of the North Island.

Today, Hector's dolphins are classified as nationally vulnerable and live in different sub-populations around the South Island. They are only occasionally seen around the North Island.

The Māui dolphin is a nationally critical subspecies of the Hector's dolphin, which is found on the west coast of the North Island, mainly between Taranaki and Kaipara Harbour. It is estimated just 54 adult Māui dolphins remain.

The two species were not easily distinguished from each other without DNA testing, but were readily identifiable from other dolphins.

Both Hector's and Māui dolphins were grey and white, with black markings and a distinctive black rounded fin, shaped like Mickey Mouse's ear.

People who saw the dolphin should call the Department of Conservation (0800 DOC HOT - 0800 362 468).

Zaeschmar said Hector's and Māui dolphins were known to be friendly.

"They are social and they will come and interact with boats and people, so there is a good chance that somebody will come across it," he said.

But he said people who spot the dolphin should try to keep their distance.

"It is really exciting to have this animal here and we encourage the public to report sightings, but please stick to the rules. They are prone to get hit by propellers and boats, sadly all around the country. Just be boat-wise when you are around the animal and give it plenty of space. Please respect its habitat."