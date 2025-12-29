Pair injured after another brawl in Auckland

Photo: ODT files

Two people have been taken to hospital after another brawl in Auckland.

Police were called to Wallson Cres in the suburb of Wiri just before 10pm yesterday to what they say were reports of a fight involving several people.

One person suffered serious injuries and the other was in a moderate condition.

Police said the offenders left before officers arrived and they are trying to find them.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the incident at 9.53pm.

"Two ambulances, one rapid response unit, and one operations manager responded," a spokesperson said.

"Two patients, one in moderate condition and one in serious condition, were transported to Middlemore Hospital."

Mass disorder in central city

It follows a mass disorder in central Auckland early yesterday.

In the first assault, a 33-year-old man was seriously injured outside the Crown Bar in Queen St just after 4am.

Fifteen minutes later, a 27-year-old was seriously hurt in Karangahape Rd where there was an estimated crowd of more than 50 people.

Then 30 minutes after that, a 46-year-old man was also seriously injured at a nearby petrol station.

Police say all three are in a stable condition in hospital today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves said yesterday: "Police are disappointed at the bad, aggressive and careless behaviour on display on Karangahape Road and will be holding any and all offenders to account."

Police have made a public appeal following the disorder. People can contact police on 105 quoting file number is 251228/4774.