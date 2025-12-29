Holiday road toll stands at zero

File photo

The road toll for the official Christmas holiday period is at zero, but police say people need to continue to stick to the basics of safe driving.

So far this year 268 people have died on the roads, down from 292 last year - which was the lowest number since 2013.

Director of road policing Superintendent Steve Greally said any death on the roads was a tragedy with widespread ripples, but it was good to see numbers headed down.

"We are very encouraged so far this year and when we think about the summer period so far nobody has lost their lives, compared with 15 people at the end of the period last year.

"So things are looking really good, really encouraging, but anything can happen at any time, so we have to be really cautious about that."

He said drivers need to continue to focus on four key areas - wearing seatbelts or helmets, not driving while impaired by drugs, alcohol or tiredness, not being distracted by phones or other things in the vehicle, and ensuring their speed was suitable for the conditions.

NZTA spokesperson Mark Owen said another tip was for people to go to its Journey Planner webpage for detailed information about their planned route.

He said people can check when roads are expected to be busiest based on previous years.

"Find out when the predicted busy times are. This is typically as we get to the end of the holidays and people are heading back to the main centres, and more towards the middle of the day. If you are travelling at those times you will definitely need to allow more time, or maybe try to leave a bit earlier or later in the day."

He said people are also encouraged to ensure they are well rested before a long drive, take regular breaks on the journey, and drive to the conditions.

"We are seeing a bit of challenging weather coming across the North Island the next couple of days. So people need to allow to drive to those conditions especially if it is rather wet or windy.

"We want everyone to return from their holidays back to their original destination safely."