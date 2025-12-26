Teen to appear in court after Christchurch arrest

A 19-year-old man is due to appear in court today after an alleged firearms incident in Christchurch yesterday evening.

The man was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, after a person was found with a suspected gunshot wound, Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan said today.

Det Sgt Vaughan said they received multiple calls shortly after 6.30pm yesterday, reporting a man being chased on Amyes Rd in Hornby by others, one carrying a firearm.

Several vehicles in the area fled the scene.

Police went to hospital and found one person with a suspected gunshot wound which was not considered life threatening, Det Sgt Vaughan said.

Officers spoke to several people at the hospital, and further enquiries led police to another location of interest.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at an Amyes Rd property last night, and will appear in Christchurch District Court today.

