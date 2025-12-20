What next for Gloriavale students after school's closure?

An ERO report found the school had not met three of eight registration criteria and was not a physically and emotionally safe space for students. Photo: RNZ

Parents of students who attended Gloriavale Christian School will still have "a range of options" for their children's education, the Ministry of Education says.

The ministry advised the West Coast Christian community on Thursday that it had decided to cancel the private school's registration from 23 January.

Acting Hautū (leader) Te Tai Runga (South) Andrea Williams said it had only just started working through options with the families, community and other schools.

"The ministry recognises that there is a strong desire from the community for options that recognise their distinct nature and educates their children together as much as possible.

"There are a range of options the ministry is considering within the state system, which includes provision at a local school, establishing a satellite of another state school, a Te Kura Hub or a combination of these."

Families would need to meet the criteria and be approved to enrol with Te Kura, in line with national processes, she said.

Similarly, any application from families to home school their children would be "treated on its merits".

"There is guidance on the ministry's website on the requirements that must be fulfilled to be granted an exemption by the Secretary for Education."

It would not be possible for the community to set up a charter school for next year as the date for sponsors to submit applications to set up new schools in 2026 had closed, Williams said.

Gloriavale Christian School's board has said it would challenge the ministry's decision to cancel its registration.

However, Williams said there were no avenues for the school to do so under the Education and Training Act.

"We can't comment on other possible avenues of appeal the school might be considering."

Further details of plans for the children's education would be shared once they had been confirmed, she said.

The cancellation decision comes after the school's second failed Education Review Office (ERO) audit in as many years.

July's ERO report found it had not met three of eight registration criteria and was not a physically and emotionally safe space for students.

Secretary for Education Ellen MacGregor-Reid advised the school that she was considering cancelling its registration in October.