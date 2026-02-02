Pair killed in chopper crash named

The area where the helicopter crashed. Photo: RNZ

The pilot and passenger killed in a helicopter crash near Paekākāriki Hill last week have been named.

They were Cole Christopher Ritchie, 25, from Wharepapa South, and Joseph Mark Keeley, 54, from Tauhara.

The pair were pest control contractors working on Transmission Gully.

Kāpiti Mana Area Commander Inspector Renée Perkins said emergency services, aviation authorities, local iwi and regional partners have worked closely in extremely challenging terrain.

The helicopter wreckage was removed on Friday.

Perkins said police, Civil Aviation Authority and Victim Support are supporting the families affected.