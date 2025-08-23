Thirty suppliers vie to deliver govt's school lunch programme

Kitchen staff prepare food for Melville Primary School pupils. Photo: Ke-Xin Li

The Education Ministry says 30 suppliers have applied to deliver the government's Healthy School Lunches programme to non-intermediate primary schools next year.

Cabinet previously decided the schools would join the coalition's cheaper $3-a-meal approach from January 1, 2026.

Last month, the government put out a tender for suppliers, which closed on Thursday.

The contract is for delivery to 196 "contributing" schools - which have pupils up to year 6 - that receive the meals from an external supplier rather than making them at the school, or getting them from a local iwi or hapū.

The supplier would be announced late October.