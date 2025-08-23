Thirty suppliers vie to deliver govt's school lunch programme

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
By Russell Palmer of RNZ
The Education Ministry says 30 suppliers have applied to deliver the government's Healthy School Lunches programme to non-intermediate primary schools next year.
Cabinet previously decided the schools would join the coalition's cheaper $3-a-meal approach from January 1, 2026.
Last month, the government put out a tender for suppliers, which closed on Thursday.
The contract is for delivery to 196 "contributing" schools - which have pupils up to year 6 - that receive the meals from an external supplier rather than making them at the school, or getting them from a local iwi or hapū.
The supplier would be announced late October.