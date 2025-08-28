Otago study finds device design eases 'vaping's normalisation'

A researcher has found the design of vaping devices makes it easy to puff in secrecy. Photo: Getty Images

From designated smoking areas to no smoking zones to indoors to inside the wharenui, a researcher has found the design of vaping devices makes it easy to puff in secrecy.

Dr Robin Quigg, from the University of Otago - Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka, investigated the context of vaping use among young Māori, using seven whakarōpū (collective groups) within a kaupapa Māori framework.

"It was normalised to vape anywhere," Quigg (Ngati Raukawa) found. "Particularly inside public buildings, such as libraries, club rooms and lecture theatres."

More than half of the participants aged between 18 and 26 years had never smoked but currently use or have used vapes.

They reported that vaping devices can easily be hidden which encourages on-going vaping along with nicotine addiction.

"Our findings suggest the design of vaping devices, particularly their discreteness, has fostered the vaping's normalisation and continuing uptake by young people," Quigg said.

Some participants have caught people vaping in sacred places like on the urupā, the marae, and inside the wharenui.

"I see people walking around the whole marae complex and vape, even on the ātea," one person said, but others added that it goes against tikanga.

While most marae have designated vaping areas, some are strictly 'auahi kore' or smokefree.

Even in a general setting, designated smoking areas aren't always used by vapers.

"You would see a lot of people who are smoking cigarettes move out to the [smoking] zone, but a lot of people who are vaping won't," one person said.

Based on her research, Quigg is calling for the loose screws to be tightened.

"There is a need for urgent and targeted regulatory action regarding vaping devices. Current policy struggles to keep pace with the evolving nature of nicotine products in Aotearoa, New Zealand."

She wants to see stricter regulations on vape device design such as mandating larger device sizes, designs that are more therapeutic than lifestyle, and flavours that release less appealing odours.

"These attributes would reduce vape devices' concealability and reinforce the integrity of indoor environments such as libraries, lecture theatres, and bars, as well as outdoor places that have smokefree status, such as urupā, marae grounds, and playgrounds."

Stricter regulation on vaping devices alone will not adequately protect young people, she said.

"Instead, stronger measures must be implemented to reduce the appeal of vaping."