Person rescued after falling overboard on Cook Strait ferry

The person went overboard on a Bluebridge Cook Strait ferry. Photo: Getty Images

A person has been rescued after falling overboard from a ferry in Cook Strait.

StraitNZ Bluebridge spokesperson Will Dady confirmed that a person overboard sparked deployment of the ship's rapid emergency vessel this morning.

He said the person was recovered quickly and safely from the water by crew onboard the Livia.

"We'd like to thank our crew for their quick actions. No further information is available at this time."

Maritime NZ said when the Rescue Coordination Centre was first notified of a person overboard at 8.55am, it responded by tasking a rescue helicopter and several nearby vessels.

"The person was recovered from the water quickly by Livia's fast rescue boat, and the response was stood down," a Maritime NZ spokesperson said.

"At the request of Livia's crew, RCCNZ arranged for an ambulance to meet the vessel as it berthed in Wellington."